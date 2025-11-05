Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTNT, AIP, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total volume of 30,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.7% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 2,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,700 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Arteris Inc (Symbol: AIP) saw options trading volume of 4,437 contracts, representing approximately 443,700 underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of AIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,348 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,800 underlying shares of AIP. Below is a chart showing AIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 132,254 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 8,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, AIP options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

