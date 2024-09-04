Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, DASH, ASAN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 7,806 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 17,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 8,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

