News & Insights

Markets
FSLR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, DASH, ASAN

September 04, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 7,806 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 17,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) options are showing a volume of 8,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 835,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring September 06, 2024, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, DASH options, or ASAN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PLT
 MIY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
DASH
ASAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.