Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLYW, AMBA, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW), where a total of 5,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of FLYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares of FLYW. Below is a chart showing FLYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLYW options, AMBA options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

