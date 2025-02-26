News & Insights

FLYW

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLYW, AMBA, CALM

February 26, 2025 — 03:36 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flywire Corp (Symbol: FLYW), where a total of 5,283 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 528,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.4% of FLYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,996 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,600 underlying shares of FLYW. Below is a chart showing FLYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 4,252 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 425,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLYW options, AMBA options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
