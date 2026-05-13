Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, RYZ, ORA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 38,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 22,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYZ) options are showing a volume of 3,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of RYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of RYZ. Below is a chart showing RYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 9,301 contracts, representing approximately 930,100 underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, RYZ options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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