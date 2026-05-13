Markets
FIVN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, RYZ, ORA

May 13, 2026 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 38,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 22,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYZ) options are showing a volume of 3,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 361,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.1% of RYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares of RYZ. Below is a chart showing RYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) saw options trading volume of 9,301 contracts, representing approximately 930,100 underlying shares or approximately 97.5% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,000 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, RYZ options, or ORA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Yield Charts
 CMPS Average Annual Return
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Yield Charts-> CMPS Average Annual Return-> Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIVN
RYZ
ORA

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