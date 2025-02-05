Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, LNC, EXE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,300 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 5,781 contracts, representing approximately 578,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 12,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,100 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

