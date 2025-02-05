Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, LNC, EXE

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 5,781 contracts, representing approximately 578,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 12,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,100 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, LNC options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
