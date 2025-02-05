News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, LNC, EXE

February 05, 2025 — 03:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total volume of 969 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.2% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,300 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) saw options trading volume of 5,781 contracts, representing approximately 578,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of LNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,400 underlying shares of LNC. Below is a chart showing LNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 12,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 998,100 underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, LNC options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
