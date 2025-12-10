Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, VST, PRU

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) saw options trading volume of 16,058 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,300 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 6,931 contracts, representing approximately 693,100 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
