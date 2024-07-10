Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, PSMT, NFE

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 11,011 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, PSMT options, or NFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VFLQ
SORL market cap history
HAL MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.