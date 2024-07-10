News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, PSMT, NFE

July 10, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

July 10, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 12,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) options are showing a volume of 769 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of PSMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of PSMT. Below is a chart showing PSMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 11,011 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, PSMT options, or NFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

