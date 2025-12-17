Markets
FDX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DHT, VST

December 17, 2025 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 11,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 13,433 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 33,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DHT options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CXDO
 CNET shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Seth Klarman-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CXDO-> CNET shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
DHT
VST

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.