Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DHT, VST

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 13,433 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 10,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 33,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DHT options, or VST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
