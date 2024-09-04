Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, B, FTI

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) saw options trading volume of 1,037 contracts, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of B's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of B. Below is a chart showing B's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) options are showing a volume of 12,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
