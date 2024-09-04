News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, B, FTI

September 04, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 4,958 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 495,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024, with 396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) saw options trading volume of 1,037 contracts, representing approximately 103,700 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of B's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of B. Below is a chart showing B's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) options are showing a volume of 12,480 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of FTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FTI. Below is a chart showing FTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

