Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDS, TWO, MARA

December 17, 2025 — 05:01 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), where a total volume of 5,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 548,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.5% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,700 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) options are showing a volume of 7,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 783,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 261,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDS options, TWO options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

