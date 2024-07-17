News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDMT, HXL, ABT

July 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: FDMT), where a total volume of 3,768 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of FDMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of FDMT. Below is a chart showing FDMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) options are showing a volume of 4,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,900 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 25,748 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

