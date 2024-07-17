Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDMT, HXL, ABT

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL) options are showing a volume of 4,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of HXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,785 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,900 underlying shares of HXL. Below is a chart showing HXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 25,748 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDMT options, HXL options, or ABT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
