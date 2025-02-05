Notable Wednesday Option Activity: F, ADBE, CNMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total of 345,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month of 69.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 86,330 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 19,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $447.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 1,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $447.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD) options are showing a volume of 2,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

