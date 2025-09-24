Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EU, BURL, UUUU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Encore Energy Corp (Symbol: EU), where a total of 31,995 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of EU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 10,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EU. Below is a chart showing EU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 8,072 contracts, representing approximately 807,200 underlying shares or approximately 72% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 3,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,000 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 101,884 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,000 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

