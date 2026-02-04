Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, GPRE, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 19,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 7,241 contracts, representing approximately 724,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 23,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

