Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, GPRE, CELH

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 7,241 contracts, representing approximately 724,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 23,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, GPRE options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
