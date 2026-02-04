Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, GPRE, CELH

February 04, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 19,446 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,400 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) saw options trading volume of 7,241 contracts, representing approximately 724,100 underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of GPRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of GPRE. Below is a chart showing GPRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 23,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.2% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, GPRE options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

