Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, WMT, WBD

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 122,866 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 96,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 20,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EQT options, WMT options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CIEN RSI
Institutional Holders of CUBN
Cooper Companies DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.