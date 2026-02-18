Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EQT, WMT, WBD

February 18, 2026 — 01:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total volume of 50,672 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 34,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 122,866 contracts, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 96,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 20,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EQT options, WMT options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

