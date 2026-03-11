Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENVX, NVTS, CG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 36,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 33,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: NVTS) saw options trading volume of 99,706 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of NVTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,800 underlying shares of NVTS. Below is a chart showing NVTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) saw options trading volume of 20,497 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of CG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CG. Below is a chart showing CG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, NVTS options, or CG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

