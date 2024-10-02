News & Insights

Markets
ENVX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENVX, JPM, DFS

October 02, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 23,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 43,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 3,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENVX options, JPM options, or DFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding WEYS
 Royal Caribbean Group Average Annual Return
 CCC market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVX
JPM
DFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.