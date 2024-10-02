Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENVX, JPM, DFS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 23,529 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024 , with 2,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 43,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 8,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 887,900 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 5,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 3,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,400 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

