Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, MGM, EBAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 46,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 7,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 21,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 22,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, MGM options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

