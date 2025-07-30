Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, MGM, EBAY

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 21,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,100 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 22,525 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 4,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,800 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
