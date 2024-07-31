News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, COIN, ZM

July 31, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 26,168 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 44,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 13,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

