Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, KDP, UUUU

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) options are showing a volume of 47,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 43,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 71,217 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EBAY options, KDP options, or UUUU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
