Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EBAY, KDP, UUUU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), where a total volume of 20,004 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 7,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 782,500 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) options are showing a volume of 47,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of KDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 43,733 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of KDP. Below is a chart showing KDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) saw options trading volume of 71,217 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of UUUU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 5,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 522,400 underlying shares of UUUU. Below is a chart showing UUUU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

