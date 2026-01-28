Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EAT, ZM, AFRM

January 28, 2026 — 03:20 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total of 6,009 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 600,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.8% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,300 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 16,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 25,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EAT options, ZM options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

