Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EAT, ZM, AFRM

Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 16,857 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,100 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) options are showing a volume of 25,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,700 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
