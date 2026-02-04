Markets
DVN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, CLX, IONQ

February 04, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total of 52,816 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 7,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 9,768 contracts, representing approximately 976,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 89,726 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, CLX options, or IONQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
