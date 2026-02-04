Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVN, CLX, IONQ

Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) saw options trading volume of 9,768 contracts, representing approximately 976,800 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 89,726 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,000 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
