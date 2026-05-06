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DVA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, GLW, DIS

May 06, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 6,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 676,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.8% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 1,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,900 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 103,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 6,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,800 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 68,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, GLW options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks
 FDM Average Annual Return
 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Computer Peripherals Dividend Stocks-> FDM Average Annual Return-> Top Ranked Dividend Stocks With Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DVA
GLW
DIS

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