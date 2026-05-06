Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, GLW, DIS

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 103,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.4% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 08, 2026, with 6,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,800 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 68,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 7,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,700 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
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