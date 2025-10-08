Markets
DLTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, ANGI, TDOC

October 08, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 45,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 16,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Angi Inc (Symbol: ANGI) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 97% of ANGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,900 underlying shares of ANGI. Below is a chart showing ANGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 69,325 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ANGI options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 BTG Stock Predictions
 OGE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> BTG Stock Predictions-> OGE Stock Predictions-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
ANGI
TDOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.