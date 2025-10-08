Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, ANGI, TDOC

Angi Inc (Symbol: ANGI) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 97% of ANGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,900 underlying shares of ANGI. Below is a chart showing ANGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 69,325 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ANGI options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
