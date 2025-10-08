Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DLTR, ANGI, TDOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 45,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 16,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Angi Inc (Symbol: ANGI) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 97% of ANGI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,989 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 598,900 underlying shares of ANGI. Below is a chart showing ANGI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 69,325 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 8,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,300 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, ANGI options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.