News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, NTAP, IRTC

August 28, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 60,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 3,428 contracts, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, NTAP options, or IRTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CVBF Insider Buying
 MTRX Videos
 Funds Holding SEI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
NTAP
IRTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.