Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, NTAP, IRTC

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 3,428 contracts, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, NTAP options, or IRTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CVBF Insider Buying
MTRX Videos
Funds Holding SEI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.