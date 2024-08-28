Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DELL, NTAP, IRTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 60,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024 , with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 8,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) saw options trading volume of 3,428 contracts, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of IRTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IRTC. Below is a chart showing IRTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

