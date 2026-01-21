Markets
DCOM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DCOM, VPG, BULL

January 21, 2026 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), where a total volume of 1,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.4% of DCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of DCOM. Below is a chart showing DCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG) saw options trading volume of 1,249 contracts, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) options are showing a volume of 86,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DCOM options, VPG options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TZOO Insider Buying
 LASE Average Annual Return
 AAT Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TZOO Insider Buying-> LASE Average Annual Return-> AAT Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DCOM
VPG
BULL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.