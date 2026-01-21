Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DCOM, VPG, BULL

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG) saw options trading volume of 1,249 contracts, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL) options are showing a volume of 86,048 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 16,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DCOM options, VPG options, or BULL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
