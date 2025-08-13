Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DASH, LAMR, WMT

August 13, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 27,692 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) options are showing a volume of 4,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 102,053 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

