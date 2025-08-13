Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DASH, LAMR, WMT

Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) options are showing a volume of 4,548 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 454,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.3% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 573,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 102,053 contracts, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares or approximately 71.3% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 7,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, LAMR options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
