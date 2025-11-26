Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, SB, SGHC

Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) saw options trading volume of 1,652 contracts, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 12,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,200 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, SB options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
