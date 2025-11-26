Markets
DAL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, SB, SGHC

November 26, 2025 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 33,511 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) saw options trading volume of 1,652 contracts, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of SB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of SB. Below is a chart showing SB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) saw options trading volume of 12,437 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.4% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 6,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,200 underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, SB options, or SGHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of LBRX
 HNRG Insider Buying
 ETFs Holding WMB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of LBRX-> HNRG Insider Buying-> ETFs Holding WMB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
SB
SGHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.