Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, ASLE, UAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 51,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 2,049 contracts, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares or approximately 66% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 39,450 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 4,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, ASLE options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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