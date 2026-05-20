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DAL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, ASLE, UAL

May 20, 2026 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 51,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AerSale Corp (Symbol: ASLE) saw options trading volume of 2,049 contracts, representing approximately 204,900 underlying shares or approximately 66% of ASLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,800 underlying shares of ASLE. Below is a chart showing ASLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) saw options trading volume of 39,450 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 4,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,600 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DAL options, ASLE options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Metals Channel
 INBK Options Chain
 Cheap Technology Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Metals Channel-> INBK Options Chain-> Cheap Technology Shares-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DAL
ASLE
UAL

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