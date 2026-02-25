Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYTK, MDB, WBD

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 12,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 165,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 26,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CYTK options, MDB options, or WBD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
