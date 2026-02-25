Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYTK, MDB, WBD

February 25, 2026 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total volume of 12,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.3% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 12,327 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.8% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 27, 2026, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) options are showing a volume of 165,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.4% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 26,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

