Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYTK, CPNG, DKS

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 40,359 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CYTK options, CPNG options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: MTSI YTD Return
TA Stock Predictions
BLTS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.