Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CYTK, CPNG, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total volume of 15,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 10,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG) saw options trading volume of 40,359 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,872 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,200 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,347 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 734,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 09, 2025, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CYTK options, CPNG options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.