Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, FCX, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 31,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 69,227 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 19,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, FCX options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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