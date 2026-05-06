Markets
CVS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVS, FCX, V

May 06, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 31,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 69,227 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 19,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 30,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, FCX options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Closed End Fund Screener
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMST
 Healthcare Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Fund Screener-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FMST-> Healthcare Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
FCX
V

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