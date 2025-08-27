Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, NTAP, SIG

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) options are showing a volume of 11,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of NTAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of NTAP. Below is a chart showing NTAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 5,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
