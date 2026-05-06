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CTRA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CTRA, STX, VRTX

May 06, 2026 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), where a total of 31,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 15,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 20,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CTRA options, STX options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Jim Simons Stock Picks
 AOS Technical Analysis
 The Ten Worst ETF Performers

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Jim Simons Stock Picks-> AOS Technical Analysis-> The Ten Worst ETF Performers-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTRA
STX
VRTX

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