Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CTRA, STX, VRTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), where a total of 31,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 15,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 20,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CTRA options, STX options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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