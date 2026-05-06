Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CTRA, STX, VRTX

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 20,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $710 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $710 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 4,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CTRA options, STX options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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