Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, LLY, UNH

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 60,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $740 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $740 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 110,386 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 7,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 738,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
