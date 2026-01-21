Markets
CRUS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRUS, AMGN, HUM

January 21, 2026 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 1,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 3,840 contracts, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRUS options, AMGN options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
 ONYX shares outstanding history
 SPIL Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> ONYX shares outstanding history-> SPIL Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRUS
AMGN
HUM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.