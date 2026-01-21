Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CRUS, AMGN, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cirrus Logic Inc (Symbol: CRUS), where a total volume of 1,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of CRUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 434,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 1,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,300 underlying shares of CRUS. Below is a chart showing CRUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 11,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 3,840 contracts, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

