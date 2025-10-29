Markets
CROX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CROX, STRL, MA

October 29, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 8,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (Symbol: STRL) saw options trading volume of 2,185 contracts, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of STRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of STRL. Below is a chart showing STRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $555 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $555 strike highlighted in orange:

