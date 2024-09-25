Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CPRI, PSFE, J

Paysafe Ltd (Symbol: PSFE) options are showing a volume of 785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 78,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of PSFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of PSFE. Below is a chart showing PSFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J) saw options trading volume of 2,749 contracts, representing approximately 274,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of J's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,000 underlying shares of J. Below is a chart showing J's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
