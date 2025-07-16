Markets
COST

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, TSLA, NFLX

July 16, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 42,491 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 206.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.7 million contracts, representing approximately 170.0 million underlying shares or approximately 168.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 138,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 49,467 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 162.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, TSLA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

