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COST

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, GWW, EQT

April 22, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 13,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 39,427 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 26,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, GWW options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock Options Channel
 ENR Historical Stock Prices
 Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stock Options Channel-> ENR Historical Stock Prices-> Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
GWW
EQT

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