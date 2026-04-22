Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, GWW, EQT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 13,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1180 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) options are showing a volume of 1,141 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 114,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 223,005 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,900 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

And EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 39,427 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 26,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, GWW options, or EQT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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