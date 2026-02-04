Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COST, EA, ORCL

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 21,313 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 245,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.6% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 13,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, EA options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
