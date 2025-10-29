Markets
CORZ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORZ, CAPR, LUMN

October 29, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 120,503 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 20,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) saw options trading volume of 6,750 contracts, representing approximately 675,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,100 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN) saw options trading volume of 105,190 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of LUMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring November 07, 2025, with 12,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of LUMN. Below is a chart showing LUMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CORZ options, CAPR options, or LUMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

