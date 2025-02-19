Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, BURL, CACI

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,817 contracts, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) options are showing a volume of 2,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
