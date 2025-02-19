News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CORT, BURL, CACI

February 19, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT), where a total of 5,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 516,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 905,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,300 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) saw options trading volume of 4,817 contracts, representing approximately 481,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 857,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) options are showing a volume of 2,986 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 298,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of CACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,900 underlying shares of CACI. Below is a chart showing CACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CORT options, BURL options, or CACI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

