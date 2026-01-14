Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COP, FLGT, MS

January 14, 2026 — 03:17 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 41,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,500 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) options are showing a volume of 1,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 108,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 205,750 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 24,708 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,900 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

