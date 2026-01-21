Markets
COLM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COLM, AAP, RMBS

January 21, 2026 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), where a total volume of 2,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 8,194 contracts, representing approximately 819,400 underlying shares or approximately 54% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COLM options, AAP options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
 ETFs Holding KS
 Funds Holding DRDB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> ETFs Holding KS-> Funds Holding DRDB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COLM
AAP
RMBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.