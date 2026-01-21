Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COLM, AAP, RMBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM), where a total volume of 2,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 276,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.4% of COLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 1,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,100 underlying shares of COLM. Below is a chart showing COLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 8,194 contracts, representing approximately 819,400 underlying shares or approximately 54% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COLM options, AAP options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

