Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COLM, AAP, RMBS

Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 10,578 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) saw options trading volume of 8,194 contracts, representing approximately 819,400 underlying shares or approximately 54% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
