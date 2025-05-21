Markets
COIN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, URBN, GEV

May 21, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 167,321 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 114.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 9,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: URBN) saw options trading volume of 14,021 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of URBN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,100 underlying shares of URBN. Below is a chart showing URBN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 22,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, URBN options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

