Markets
COIN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, U, APPN

July 16, 2025 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 265,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 18,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 162,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 8,482 contracts, representing approximately 848,200 underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, U options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SHC Options Chain
 DRNA Insider Buying
 CRDL market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SHC Options Chain-> DRNA Insider Buying-> CRDL market cap history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
U
APPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.