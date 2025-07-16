Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, U, APPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 265,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.8% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 18,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 162,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 134.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 8,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 892,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 8,482 contracts, representing approximately 848,200 underlying shares or approximately 124.3% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 425,300 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

