Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, TSLA, MU

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 766,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 44,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 485,724 contracts, representing approximately 48.6 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 38,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TSLA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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