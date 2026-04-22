Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, TSLA, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 131,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 766,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 44,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 485,724 contracts, representing approximately 48.6 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 38,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TSLA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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