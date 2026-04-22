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COIN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, TSLA, MU

April 22, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 131,593 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 10,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 766,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 76.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 44,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 485,724 contracts, representing approximately 48.6 million underlying shares or approximately 103.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 38,788 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, TSLA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Historical Earnings
 ALLY Dividend Growth Rate
 Materials Dividend Stock List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Historical Earnings-> ALLY Dividend Growth Rate-> Materials Dividend Stock List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
TSLA
MU

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