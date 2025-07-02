Markets
CNC

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNC, ADBE, ALB

July 02, 2025 — 01:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC), where a total of 102,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 208.5% of CNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 6,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 607,000 underlying shares of CNC. Below is a chart showing CNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 50,112 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 109.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 3,963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 16,056 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 1,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

