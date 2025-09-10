Markets
CLSK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLSK, BKD, AVXL

September 10, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CleanSpark Inc (Symbol: CLSK), where a total volume of 108,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.2% of CLSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 18,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CLSK. Below is a chart showing CLSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) saw options trading volume of 14,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of BKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares of BKD. Below is a chart showing BKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 5,570 contracts, representing approximately 557,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, BKD options, or AVXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
