Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CLSK, BKD, AVXL

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (Symbol: BKD) saw options trading volume of 14,783 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of BKD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 6,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,300 underlying shares of BKD. Below is a chart showing BKD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 5,570 contracts, representing approximately 557,000 underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 988,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLSK options, BKD options, or AVXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
